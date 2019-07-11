SANDOW Raelene Gladys Passed Away 5th of July 2019 Loved Wife of Roger for 57 years Loving Mother of Donna, Darren and Maydee Gran to Cas, Mitch, Ben, Harry, Billie Toni and Zach Love you always, Roger Mum An amazing Mum, and Grandma Can't express how much we will miss you But now no more pain, Love you Donna, Greg, Cas and Mitch Time has come for you to rest, You maybe gone but never forgotten, Remembered for your love, your laughter and for just being you. We will never forget you and you will always be in our hearts. Love you and miss you Darren, Kylie, Toni, Zach Josh, Chloe, Alex, Chelsea and Amelia My heart is heavy and my tears are plenty as I knew this would come. You were the best Mum I could have hoped for and definitely the best Granny, loving, kind happy and very funny you always knew just what to say. You will always be in our hearts and never far from our minds. Rest now beautiful lady, we love you Maydee, Andrew, Ben, Gabby, Harry and Billie xxxxxx A Private family service has been held. Published in Whyalla News on July 11, 2019