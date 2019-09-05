Home
ABBOTT Phyllis Mary (nee Willis) Passed away peacefully at the Whyalla Hospital on the 29th August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving Mother and Mother in law of Colleen, Cathy and Adrian, Christopher, Geraldine, Greg and Christine. Dear Grandma of Matthew, Caitlin, William, Harrison, Annalise, Sam, and Chloe. So dearly loved; so sadly missed Relatives and friends of Phyllis are respectfully Informed that Requiem Mass will be celebrated In Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Toal Street, Whyalla, TODAY THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 Commencing at 1.00 P.M. At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will proceed to the Whyalla Garden Cemetery. WHYALLA FUNERALS 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on Sept. 5, 2019
