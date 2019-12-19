|
MacBAIN, Mark Leslie 29/01/1987 - 05/12/2019 Cherished son of Dave and Rosie Dearly loved brother of David Beloved partner of Elisha Loved nephew and cousin of many Mark, you brought so much joy to our lives, and the lives of everyone that you met. Your heart was there to help others. Kind and so generous, you always put everyone around you ahead of yourself. We laughed with you and we cried with you. You were so loved by everyone around you, and you've left a huge hole in our hearts that will never be filled. We know you are now with your beloved Oma, who you dearly missed. Another star shining brightly in the night sky. Rest easy, darling boy, until we meet again.
Published in Whyalla News on Dec. 19, 2019