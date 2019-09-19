Home
MARGARET RHODES

MARGARET RHODES Notice
RHODES Margaret Frances The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Margaret Frances Rhodes of Whyalla Are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be conducted entirely in the Whyalla Funeral service Chapel, 76 Wood Terrace, Whyalla on Friday September 20, 2019 commencing at 2.00 p.m. In memory of Maggie a donation to COPD Lung Foundation Australia would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the chapel. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on Sept. 19, 2019
