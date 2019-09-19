|
|
RHODES Margaret Frances 15/12/1959 - 12/09/2019 Aged 59 years Daughter of William and Margaret Campbell (deceased). Dearly loved Wife of Peter. Much loved Mother of Daniel, Samantha, Joshua and their partners Codi and Marko. Grandmother of Emma-Lee. Cherished sister of Billy, Michelle, Dorothy and Moira and Loving Aunty of 16. In tears we saw you sinking, we watched you fade away, our hearts were almost broken, you fought so hard to stay. But when we saw you sleeping so peacefully from pain, we could not wish you back to suffer that again. Rest in peace
Published in Whyalla News on Sept. 19, 2019