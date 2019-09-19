|
JEARY Kathleen (Kathy) 11.7.1935 - 11.9.2019 Our Queen Bee Loved wife and soulmate of Ron, dear Mother of Glen and Gail, Loving Grandma to Rebecca and Michael, and their partners Matthew and Michelle, Mother in law to Pete, Chocolate supplier to Paul. Our Queen is at rest, may she find peace in the arms of her Ron. So many beautiful memories of a life well lived, hay was made While the sun shone, road trips were taken, Moscato was consumed. We are totally overwhelmed at the kindness shown to our family at this time, a gaping hole is left in our lives, but the happiness we have knowing Mum was so loved and cared for makes all the difference. Thank you for the wonderful care which has been given over the many years by services in Whyalla, especially the beautiful nurses, CSA's, Dom Care, Ambo's and Drs Connolly and Nadee. Mums last days were spent at Copperhouse Court, our family thanks the staff for a caring and dignified final journey. Gratitude to those friends, family, work colleagues who have supported us during this time, a massive hug to the Rae/Arbon family Who have walked this journey with us. 'Keep your feet still Geordie hinny'
Published in Whyalla News on Sept. 19, 2019