GERTRUDE MARTIN


1930 - 2019
GERTRUDE MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Gertrude (Gertie) 30/09/1930 - 13/09/2019 Passed away peacefully at the Whyalla Hospital on the morning of Friday 13 September 2019. Devoted wife to Tony (deceased) Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Jane and David, Beth, Linda and Jamie Toni Allison and Dave. Cherished Gran to Craig and Mellissa, Katie, Blair and Kimberley, Colin and Alyce Gemma, Ella and Scarlett Great Gran (GG) to Mackenzie, Fletcher, Dax, Rinn, Delaney and Maisie. Friend to many You will be forever in our hearts. A funeral service for Gertie was held on Tuesday September 17, 2019.
Published in Whyalla News on Sept. 19, 2019
