SPIKIN Georgina Jamieson (Ina) The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Georgina Jamieson (Ina) Spikin of Whyalla are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be conducted in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Corner of Jenkins Avenue and George Avenue Whyalla on Saturday July 27, 2019 commencing at 2.00 p.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Whyalla Garden Cemetery. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on July 25, 2019