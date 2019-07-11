Home
ALPHONSUS ANDRIESSEN


1946 - 2019
ALPHONSUS ANDRIESSEN Notice
ANDRIESSEN Alphonsus (Fons) 26/3/1946 - 3/7/2019 Much loved husband of Julie Loving father of Marika and Darren, Michael and Victoria Proud Papa of Cooper and Elena, Jessica, Freya and Tully Brother of Margo, Lex, Tom, Peter, Clare, Victor, Veronica, Teresa and their spouses Brother in law of Roger Edson Popular Uncle, Great Uncle and friend to many Happy 4WD'Ã­ng in the sky You will always be loved! A funeral service was held on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Published in Whyalla News on July 11, 2019
