Home
Services
Whyalla Funeral Services
76 Wood Terrace
Whyalla, South Australia 5600
(08)8645 5022
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON POWELL


1958 - 2019
SHARON POWELL Notice
POWELL Sharon Lee The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Sharon Lee Powell of Whyalla are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be conducted in the Whyalla Funeral Service Chapel, 76 Wood Terrace, Whyalla on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Whyalla Cemetery. In memory of Sharon a donation to Pink Spirits would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices