|
|
|
POWELL Sharon Lee The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Sharon Lee Powell of Whyalla are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be conducted in the Whyalla Funeral Service Chapel, 76 Wood Terrace, Whyalla on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Whyalla Cemetery. In memory of Sharon a donation to Pink Spirits would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 27, 2019