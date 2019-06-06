|
|
|
LEVERING Rosemary Anne The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Rosemary Anne Levering of Whyalla are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be conducted entirely in Bunyarra Christian Centre, corner of Nicolson Avenue and Racecourse Road, Whyalla (enter via Racecourse Road) on Tuesday June 11th 2019 at 2pm. In memory of Rosemary, please make a donation to the Cancer Council Greenhill Lodge. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Whyalla Funerals Member AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 6, 2019
