DEACON Pamela Dawn (Pam) 21/4/1939 - 23/6/2019 Aged 80 years Passed away peacefully at Regis Marleston Aged Care Surrounded by her family. Loved only daughter of Vicki and Clarrie Nelson (both deceased) Much loved and loving wife of Trevor. Devoted mother of Carolyn, Christine (deceased) and Pauline. Wonderful mother-in-law to Andrew. Adored Nanna to Apryl, Sam, Jake and Jamie. A Loving Wife, Mother and Nanna who had a good sense of humour and was a caring and very honest person.
Published in Whyalla News on June 27, 2019