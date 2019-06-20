Home
HODGE (NEE PARKINSON) Myra Joy 16/10/1925 -12/6/2019 Myra loving wife of the late Tim. Wonderful mother of Hartley, Leon, Lorraine. Loved and respected Mother in-law to Gloria, Christine, Cliff (Dec) Adored Nanna to 9 Grand Children , 18 Great Grand Children and 3 Great Great Grand Children. Our family wish to thank all Allity Smithfield aged care staff the love and professional care they have given Myra for the past 10 years. She will be sadly missed. Now back in Tim's arms.
Published in Whyalla News on June 20, 2019
