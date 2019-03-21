Notices Resources More Obituaries for Lucas LOOYESTYN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucas LOOYESTYN

Notice Looyestyn, Lucas Johannes Rob, Marie, Jemma and Adrian, and Georgia respectfully inform family and friends that the funeral service for their beloved son and brother Lucas Johannes Looyestyn of Whyalla will be held on the Foreshore Lawns, Neagle Terrace, Whyalla on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 11:00 am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Whyalla Garden Cemetery. In memory of Lucas please wear bright casual clothing. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022 Published in Whyalla News on Mar. 21, 2019

