APPELBY Lorna Jean 6/5/1926 - 30/5/2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec) Loved mother of Suzanne (dec), Dianne, Terry (dec), Maureen and Mark. Mother in law of Harry, and John (dec). Much loved Nan to Andre and Susan, Jason and Miriam, Melissa and Brad, Justin and Pia, Carly and Jared. Much loved Great Nan to Ashlee, Tyler, Jackson, Isabel, Noah, Jett, Chloe (dec) and Nevaeh. In God's care For funeral arrangements please contact Whyalla Funerals on 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 6, 2019