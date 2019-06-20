Home
JOHNS (nee Williams) Janice Leila The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Janice Leila Johns of Whyalla are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be conducted entirely in the Uniting Church, Peters Street Whyalla on Friday, 21st June 2019 at 3.00 pm. Please wear bright colours. In memory of Jan, donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the church. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 20, 2019
