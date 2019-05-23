|
WEGENER Hildegard Ottilie (Hilda) Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Aged 92 years Born March 9, 1927 Hindenburg Germany, Hilda migrated to Australia in 1954. Hilda was the loving wife to Gary Wegener (deceased 1998). Loving partner to Byron Hanley. Proud mother and mother in law to Peter and Floss, George and Paula. Fun and inspiring grandmother to Rachael, Matt, Janina, Vin, Maddy, Josh, Holly and Ethan. "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, But by the moments that take our breaths away". Loved and forever missed but never forgotten Rest in peace
Published in Whyalla News on May 23, 2019