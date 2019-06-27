|
BRICE Helen 03.02.1947 - 22.06.2019 Loved and loving wife of David (deceased) and children David, Chrissy, Andrew, Jessie, Carol (deceased), Danny, Alanna, Timothy, Nicole, Oebe, Chris, Fanella, Kathleen and James. Your loving Grandchildren Luke, Dylan, Micheala, Maddie, Elijah, Erin, Caitlin, Keziah, Lulu, Lauren, Hayley, Kynan, Grace, Sapphira, Odyn, Emily, Joel, Quinn and Amee. Great Grandchildren Blake, Parker and Charlie. Reunited with the love of your life David and your beautiful daughter Carol Anne. We are so very blessed to have a Mother and Nanna like you. Rest in peace with Dad until we meet again.
Published in Whyalla News on June 27, 2019