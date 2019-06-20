Home
Services
Whyalla Funeral Services
76 Wood Terrace
Whyalla, South Australia 5600
(08)8645 5022
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCISZEK KADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCISZEK KADE

Notice

FRANCISZEK KADE Notice
KADE Franciszek (Frank) The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Franciszek (Frank) Kade of Whyalla are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be conducted entirely in the Whyalla Funeral Service Chapel, 76 Wood Terrace, Whyalla on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. In memory of Frank a donation to the Whyalla Aged Care Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices