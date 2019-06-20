|
|
|
KADE Franciszek (Frank) The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Franciszek (Frank) Kade of Whyalla are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be conducted entirely in the Whyalla Funeral Service Chapel, 76 Wood Terrace, Whyalla on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. In memory of Frank a donation to the Whyalla Aged Care Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on June 20, 2019
Read More