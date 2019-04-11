|
|
Biddy (Buddug) Davies Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 2nd April 2019 aged 96 at Bethsalem Aged Care in Happy Valley SA. Loved mother of Gillian, Grandmother of Tim and Michelle, Naomi and Bottros, Mark and Tanika and Great Grandmother to Kay-Leigh, Isabella, Arabella, Dustin and Esther. A celebration of Biddy's life will be held at 1pm on Sunday 14th April at Thalassa Park, Aberfoyle Park In lieu of flowers donations to Royal Society for the Blind or Guide Dogs would be much appreciated. The pleasure was ours
Published in Whyalla News on Apr. 11, 2019