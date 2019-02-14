|
|
DUNN, Bruce David With great sadness we say goodbye to our beloved Husband, Dad and Pa, who passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 6 February 2019 aged 74. Dearly adored husband of Elaine, Loving and respected Dad to Joanne, Stephen and Heidi, Andrew and Megan, and Susan. Proud and devoted Pa to Melissa, Nicole, Kyran, Erin, Conor, Katey and Matthew. Will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him x Forever in our hearts x A funeral service was held on Wednesday 13 February, 2019.
Published in Whyalla News on Feb. 14, 2019