Home
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN ARTHUR COHEN


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
BENJAMIN ARTHUR COHEN Notice
COHEN Benjamin Arthur 2/6/1937 - 20/6/2019 Passed away peacefully at Flinders Private Hospital, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Gerry. Loved and respected father of Mark, Michelle, Joanne, Paul and Rachel. Father-in-law of Monica, Michael, Rohan and Chris. Grandpa and Poppy to Louise, Shane and Nicki, Sachin and Ciara, Joel, Chelsea and Benny, Georgia, Liam and Tom and Great Grandpa to Lily Amara. A hard working, self made man who loved and lived for his family. Thank you, we will love you forever. Ben's funeral service will be held TODAY, THURSDAY June 27, 2019 at St. Teresa's Church, Wilsdon Street, Whyalla commencing at 2.00 p.m.
Published in Whyalla News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.