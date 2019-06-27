|
COHEN Benjamin Arthur 2/6/1937 - 20/6/2019 Passed away peacefully at Flinders Private Hospital, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Gerry. Loved and respected father of Mark, Michelle, Joanne, Paul and Rachel. Father-in-law of Monica, Michael, Rohan and Chris. Grandpa and Poppy to Louise, Shane and Nicki, Sachin and Ciara, Joel, Chelsea and Benny, Georgia, Liam and Tom and Great Grandpa to Lily Amara. A hard working, self made man who loved and lived for his family. Thank you, we will love you forever. Ben's funeral service will be held TODAY, THURSDAY June 27, 2019 at St. Teresa's Church, Wilsdon Street, Whyalla commencing at 2.00 p.m.
Published in Whyalla News on June 27, 2019