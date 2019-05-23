|
|
GIBBONS, Audrey Jean Passed away at Copperhouse Court, Whyalla on May 14th 2019 Aged 89 years Loved and loving wife of Ern (deceased) Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maureen (deceased), Wayne, Cheryle, Bruce, Keith, Steve, Sharon, Tim and Nikki Special grandma of Christine (deceased), Kaylene, Ebony and Wayne, Michael, Tegan, Rebecca and Allen, Kirrilly and Corey Great grandma of Wade, Logan and Brax Always a smile Forever in our hearts A special thank you to all staff at Copperhouse Court for their loving care A funeral service for Audrey was held on Monday May 20, 2019 Whyalla Funeral Services Ph. (08) 86455022 76 Wood Terrace, Po Box 55, Whyalla SA 5600
Published in Whyalla News on May 23, 2019