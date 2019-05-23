|
SANTORELLI Antonio (Tony) Passed away peacefully at the Whyalla Hospital, South Australia on May 15, 2019. Loved husband of Gwen (deceased). Loved stepfather to Ali, loved by Stephen, David and their families. Loved by his family in Australia, Italy, Germany and United Kingdom. Close in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Riposo in Pace SANTORELLI Antonio We miss you already.... your serenades, your humour, your laughter, your smile, your stories. Cherished memories forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully Zi Tony Love always Rita, Anthony, Luke and Daniel. Dear friend of Anton
Published in Whyalla News on May 23, 2019