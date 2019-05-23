Home
Services
Whyalla Funeral Services
76 Wood Terrace
Whyalla, South Australia 5600
(08)8645 5022
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIO SANTORELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO SANTORELLI

Notice

ANTONIO SANTORELLI Notice
SANTORELLI Antonio (Tony) The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Antonio (Tony) Santorelli of Whyalla are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa's Church, Wilsdon Street, Whyalla on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10.00a.m. At the conclusion of mass the cortege will proceed to the Whyalla Cemetery. In memory of Tony a donation to either the Royal Flying Doctor Service or Home Support (Whyalla Aged Care) would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices