SANTORELLI Antonio (Tony) The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Antonio (Tony) Santorelli of Whyalla are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa's Church, Wilsdon Street, Whyalla on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10.00a.m. At the conclusion of mass the cortege will proceed to the Whyalla Cemetery. In memory of Tony a donation to either the Royal Flying Doctor Service or Home Support (Whyalla Aged Care) would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. WHYALLA FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA 86455022
Published in Whyalla News on May 23, 2019
